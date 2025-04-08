Liam Hendriks Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Hendriks (elbow) will likely begin a rehab assignment during the weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hendriks began throwing bullpen sessions last weekend and will presumably progress to facing hitters during the week. If he's able to get through that without any issues, the Red Sox will send him out to one of their minor-league affiliates for a few rehab outings and could have him back in their bullpen before the end of the month.