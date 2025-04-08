Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Hendriks (elbow) will likely begin a rehab assignment during the weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hendriks began throwing bullpen sessions last weekend and will presumably progress to facing hitters during the week. If he's able to get through that without any issues, the Red Sox will send him out to one of their minor-league affiliates for a few rehab outings and could have him back in their bullpen before the end of the month.

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now