Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Placed on IL with inflamed elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Red Sox placed Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hendriks had a rough spring, allowing seven runs while striking out just four over 6.1 innings. There had been no indication that he was hurt, but the injury designation is troubling considering his past Tommy John surgery. Hendriks will be eligible to return April 8, but there's no word yet on how long he might be out. Aroldis Chapman will open the season as Boston's closer.

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now