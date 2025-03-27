Liam Hendriks Injury: Placed on IL with inflamed elbow

The Red Sox placed Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hendriks had a rough spring, allowing seven runs while striking out just four over 6.1 innings. There had been no indication that he was hurt, but the injury designation is troubling considering his past Tommy John surgery. Hendriks will be eligible to return April 8, but there's no word yet on how long he might be out. Aroldis Chapman will open the season as Boston's closer.