Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Positive outlook confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Hendriks was diagnosed with a compressed nerve in his right elbow and expects to resume throwing early next week, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hendriks landed on the injured list Thursday after a tough spring, though the team was optimistic his absence would be brief. The initial diagnosis confirms that outlook, and Hendriks could be back by early April if his recovery goes smoothly.

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now