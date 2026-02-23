Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Throws live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Hendriks (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks underwent right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery last September, and this appears to be the first time he's faced hitters since that operation. The 37-year-old made only 14 appearances for the Red Sox in 2025, collecting a 6.59 ERA and 12:7 K:BB over 13.2 innings. Hendriks is in Twins camp as a non-roster invitee, but if he looks sharp this spring he could push for a leveraged bullpen role.

Liam Hendriks
Minnesota Twins
