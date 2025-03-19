Fantasy Baseball
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks News: Behind Chapman for closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Hendriks has fallen behind Aroldis Chapman in the battle to come Boston's closer, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com report.

Hendriks had location issues during his first few Cactus League appearances but most recently threw a scoreless inning last Saturday. Per the report, the reliever corrected the command issues, but the quality of Chapman's stuff has put him over the top in the competition. Justin Slaten is also in the mix but appears destined for a high-leverage role.

