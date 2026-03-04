Liam Hendriks News: Makes spring debut

Hendriks (elbow) struck out one batter and gave up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning Tuesday in the Twins' 5-3 loss to the Rays in Grapefruit League play.

Hendriks took the hill for his spring debut Tuesday, signaling that he's back to full health after undergoing right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery back in September. The 37-year-old righty has been limited to just 19 big-league appearances over his last three seasons and hasn't been particularly effective when available, so the Twins likely aren't envisioning him filling a high-leverage role in 2026. Hendriks' main objective is to pitch well enough in spring training to earn a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, as he's attending camp as a non-roster invitee.