Liam Hendriks News: Manager not worried

Boston manager Alex Cora is not panicked by Hendriks' spring results thus far, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports. "The velo's good, he's just got to execute," Cora said Monday. "I think it's too early to be worried about that. As long as he's healthy, we're going to keep running him out there."

Hendriks was most recently tagged for two runs on three hits over one inning Sunday, the third consecutive outing in which the Red Sox's potential closer has given up runs. The manager pointed to Hendrik's velocity which was at 91 mph early in camp before increasing to 96 mph in Grapefruit League games. Cora takes an optimistic tack, while others, like one rival scout told McAdam, see Hendriks has been missing location over the middle of the plate. There's still time for Hendriks (13.50 ERA, 11 hits, four spring innings) to stabilize, but at this point in the Grapefruit League, Boston's closer situation remains unsettled. Aroldis Chapman (4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 3.2 spring innings) and Justin Slaten (no earned runs, three innings) are also in the mix.