Liam Hendriks News: Officially activated

The Red Sox reinstated Hendriks (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

For the first time since signing with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, Hendriks now owns a spot on the active roster. He figures to take on a high-leverage role out of the bullpen after throwing three shutout frames during his rehab assignment, though his chances of claiming the closer job are slim as long as Aroldis Chapman continues to pitch well. Hunter Dobbins was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.