Liam Hendriks News: Parts ways with Twins
The Twins granted Hendriks his release on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old joined Minnesota in February on a minor-league deal, which included an opt out before the start of the season. Hendriks was limited to 14 appearances last year due to elbow and hip injuries, and he struggled to a 6.59 ERA when available.
Liam Hendriks
Free Agent
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