Liam Hendriks News: Returns after lengthy absence

Hendriks allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

It had been 22 months since Hendriks last pitched in a major-league game. The right-hander first beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma before Tommy John elbow surgery sidelined him. He opened the eighth inning, allowing a single to the first batter faced then a two-run home run two batters later. "Some good things to take from it, some not so great things to take from it," Hendriks told Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. "But, now I can say I've gone out there. Now I can say I've pitched for the Boston Red Sox. Now there's no sentimental value to anything like that. It's go and perform." Returning to the role as a closer may not be in the cards for Hendriks, but the Red Sox want him eventually to be part of a late-game crew.