Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks News: Signed to minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 9:40am

Hendriks signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks will report to Triple-A Iowa after spending spring training with the Twins and failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 37-year-old last appeared in the major leagues with Boston in 2025, recording a 6.59 ERA over 13.2 innings.

Liam Hendriks
Chicago Cubs
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