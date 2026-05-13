Liam Hendriks News: Signed to minor-league deal
Hendriks signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Hendriks will report to Triple-A Iowa after spending spring training with the Twins and failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 37-year-old last appeared in the major leagues with Boston in 2025, recording a 6.59 ERA over 13.2 innings.
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