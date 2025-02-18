Liam Hendriks News: Sitting 93 to 94 mph in live BP

Hendriks was sitting at 93 to 94 mph during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks was averaging less than 93 mph during his brief rehab assignment last season, so sitting in the 93 to 94 mph range early in spring training, while down considerably from his 97.6 mph average fastball velocity during his last healthy season in 2022, seems fairly encouraging. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Hendriks' velocity is "trending up," per Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub, and he believes it will continue to tick up as Opening Day draws nearer. Hendriks is competing with Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten for Boston's closer job.