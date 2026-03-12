Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks News: Throws scoreless inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hendriks (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout Thursday and has a 2.25 ERA and 2:2 K:BB ratio in four innings this spring. He averaged 93.6 mph on the six fastballs he threw during the outing.

Hendriks has looked healthy this spring but his velocity is down from a 94.9 mph average fastball in 2025 and 95.4 mph in 2023. It's not clear if Hendriks will even make the Opening Day roster at this point, but he's still potentially in the closer mix. Still, the signs for Hendriks are encouraging after undergoing right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery in September.

Liam Hendriks
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hendriks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hendriks See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
22 days ago
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
128 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
149 days ago
Collette Calls: Lessons Learned
MLB
Collette Calls: Lessons Learned
Author Image
Jason Collette
163 days ago
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition
Author Image
Brad Johnson
175 days ago