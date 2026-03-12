Liam Hendriks News: Throws scoreless inning
Hendriks (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout Thursday and has a 2.25 ERA and 2:2 K:BB ratio in four innings this spring. He averaged 93.6 mph on the six fastballs he threw during the outing.
Hendriks has looked healthy this spring but his velocity is down from a 94.9 mph average fastball in 2025 and 95.4 mph in 2023. It's not clear if Hendriks will even make the Opening Day roster at this point, but he's still potentially in the closer mix. Still, the signs for Hendriks are encouraging after undergoing right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release surgery in September.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hendriks See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings22 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers128 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers149 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Lessons Learned163 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The 2025 Season Pitching Awards Edition175 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hendriks See More