Liam Hicks Injury: Scratched with illness
Hicks was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to an illness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hicks is slashing .340/.353/.574 with 14 RBI and seven runs scored across his last 51 plate appearances, but an illness will prevent him from facing the Dodgers on Tuesday. Agustin Ramirez will move behind the plate as a result, opening up the DH spot for Connor Norby.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends21 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More