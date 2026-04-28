Liam Hicks Injury: Scratched with illness

Hicks was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers due to an illness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hicks is slashing .340/.353/.574 with 14 RBI and seven runs scored across his last 51 plate appearances, but an illness will prevent him from facing the Dodgers on Tuesday. Agustin Ramirez will move behind the plate as a result, opening up the DH spot for Connor Norby.