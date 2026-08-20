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Liam Hicks News: Absent from Tampa Bay lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Hicks is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Blue Jays.

Hicks started at catcher in each of the last three games, so he will be given some rest during Thursday's afternoon tilt. Nick Fortes will do the catching in the rubber match.

Liam Hicks
Tampa Bay Rays
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