Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Hicks (illness) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Hicks ended up being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 win after falling ill, but he made enough progress overnight to rejoin the starting nine for the series finale. The second-year player has been one of the more productive bats in the Miami lineup this season, producing a 143 wRC+ while batting .311 with six home runs, one stolen base, 27 RBI and 17 runs in 28 games.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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