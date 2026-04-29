Liam Hicks News: Cleared to start Wednesday
Hicks (illness) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Hicks ended up being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 win after falling ill, but he made enough progress overnight to rejoin the starting nine for the series finale. The second-year player has been one of the more productive bats in the Miami lineup this season, producing a 143 wRC+ while batting .311 with six home runs, one stolen base, 27 RBI and 17 runs in 28 games.
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