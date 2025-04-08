Liam Hicks News: Drives in three runs Tuesday

Hicks went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

Hicks got the scoring started Tuesday with a two-run single in the first inning, and he added a third RBI in the sixth when his groundout to first brought Griffin Conine across home plate. After starting the season 0-for-8, Hicks has logged a hit in four of his last five outings and has gone 5-for-14 with one double and four RBI across that span.