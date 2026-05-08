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Liam Hicks News: Goes deep Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.

Hicks accounted for the game's first two runs with a first-inning long ball. That was his fifth home run over his past 12 contests, a span in which he's also batting .314 (11-for-35) with 13 RBI. Hicks started at catcher Thursday, but his previous three starts came at either first base or DH. The Marlins seem committed to getting his bat in the lineup on a near-everyday basis given that he's been easily the team's most productive hitter. Hicks is slashing .319/.372/.584 with nine homers, 34 RBI (first in the majors), 20 runs, one stolen base and a 10:12 BB:K through 35 contests.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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