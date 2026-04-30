Liam Hicks News: Goes yard in return to lineup
Hicks went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
The 26-year-old sat out Tuesday's game due to an illness, but Hicks looked pretty healthy in his return to action when he led off the second inning by launching a Tyler Glasnow down the right-field line for his seventh homer of the year. It was Hicks' third long ball in his last four starts, and on the season he continues to boast an impressive .315/.365/.576 slash line over 104 plate appearances with one steal, 18 runs and 28 RBI -- tied with Matt Olson for second in the National League behind Sal Stewart's 29.
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