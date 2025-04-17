Liam Hicks News: Hitting bench Thursday
Hicks is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Hicks will take a seat for the day game after a night game, opening up a start behind the dish for Rob Brantly. While Nick Fortes is on the injured list due to a Grade 1 oblique strain, Hicks should see the bulk of the starts at catcher. The Rule 5 pickup is batting .194 with no home runs, seven RBI and four runs over 43 plate appearances on the season.
