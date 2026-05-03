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Liam Hicks News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump for the Phillies, the left-handed-hitting Hicks will hit the bench Sunday. Agustin Ramirez draws the start at catcher for Miami, while Christopher Morel serves as the team's designated hitter.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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