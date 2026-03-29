Liam Hicks News: Idle against lefty
Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
The left-handed Hicks was included in the lineup Saturday in the lone game of the series with Colorado against a righty starter (Michael Lorenzen), but he's been on the bench for matchups with southpaws Kyle Freeland and Jose Quintana. Hicks should have a fairly clear path to playing time versus righties while Christopher Morel (oblique) and Kyle Stowers (oblique) are on the injured list, but at-bats could be more difficult to come by once the Marlins get healthier.
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