Liam Hicks News: Idle against lefty

Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed Hicks was included in the lineup Saturday in the lone game of the series with Colorado against a righty starter (Michael Lorenzen), but he's been on the bench for matchups with southpaws Kyle Freeland and Jose Quintana. Hicks should have a fairly clear path to playing time versus righties while Christopher Morel (oblique) and Kyle Stowers (oblique) are on the injured list, but at-bats could be more difficult to come by once the Marlins get healthier.