Liam Hicks News: Idle against southpaw
Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Left-hander Andrew Alvarez is starting for the Nationals on Wednesday, so the Marlins will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup for the series finale. Hicks will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Owen Caissie and Jakob Marsee.
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