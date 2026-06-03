Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Left-hander Andrew Alvarez is starting for the Nationals on Wednesday, so the Marlins will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup for the series finale. Hicks will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Owen Caissie and Jakob Marsee.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago