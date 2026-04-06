Liam Hicks News: Idle against southpaw

Hicks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Hicks has gotten off to a sizzling start to the season with a 1.164 OPS over 29 plate appearances, but the Marlins will shield the left-handed batter from southpaw Brandon Williamson in Monday's series opener. At least until the Marlins return the likes of Christopher Morel (oblique) and Kyle Stowers (hamstring) from the injured list, Hicks should have a clear path to regular at-bats versus right-handed pitching while making starts at catcher, first base or designated hitter.