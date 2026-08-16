Liam Hicks News: Idle Sunday
Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Hicks will be given a rest after he started behind the plate in each of the Rays' last four games. Nick Fortes will handle catching duties Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Hicks See More