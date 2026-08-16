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Liam Hicks News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:10am

Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Hicks will be given a rest after he started behind the plate in each of the Rays' last four games. Nick Fortes will handle catching duties Sunday.

Liam Hicks
Tampa Bay Rays
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