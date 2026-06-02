Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Launches 12th homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hicks went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Hicks blasted his 12th long ball of the year in the ninth inning off reliever Cole Henry, putting the game even more out of reach for Miami. Hicks snapped a seven-game home-run drought with this long ball, but he doesn't bring much else to the table outside of his power numbers and a decent ability to get on base. Over his last 10 games, he's hitting .216 with a .356 on-base percentage, .842 OPS, three homers and a solid 4:8 K:BB.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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