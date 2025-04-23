Fantasy Baseball
Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Losing work to Ramirez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Hicks will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Though Hicks is back behind the dish for the series finale, his recent run as the Marlins' primary backstop seems to have come to an end after Miami promoted Agustin Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday. If Ramirez performs well enough to earn a permanent stay in Miami, Hicks -- a Rule 5 selection -- could end up being offered back to Tigers if the Marlins don't have a spot on the roster for him once Nick Fortes (oblique) returns from the injured list.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
