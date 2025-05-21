Fantasy Baseball
Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: On bench for second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Over the past month, Hicks has slashed .372/.413/.744 over a stretch of 13 games and has earned a larger role as a result, but he's still not locked into a full-time role while the Marlins have Agustin Ramirez and Nick Fortes on hand at catcher and a number of other options available to handle designated-hitter duties. Hicks will remain on the bench for a second straight game with Ramirez handling catching duties Wednesday and with Matt Mervis getting the nod at DH.

