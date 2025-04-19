Liam Hicks News: Pops first career homer

Hicks went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Phillies.

The rookie catcher nearly fueled an improbable comeback from a 9-1 deficit by the Marlins, driving in two runs with a sixth-inning single before taking Jordan Romano deep in the ninth for a two-run shot. It was the first homer of Hicks' big-league career, and through his first 16 games with Miami he's slashing .250/.333/.364 with five runs and 11 RBI.