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Liam Hicks News: Posts first career multi-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 8:40pm

Hicks went 2-for-4 with a two solo home runs in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Hicks recorded the first multi-homer game of his career Saturday, taking Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta deep on both long balls. The big flies were also the 26-year-old catcher's first since May 7, snapping a 14-game drought. It's been a breakout year overall for Hicks, who's batting .279 with 11 homers, four doubles and 44 RBI over 186 plate appearances.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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