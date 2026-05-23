Liam Hicks News: Posts first career multi-homer game

Hicks went 2-for-4 with a two solo home runs in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Hicks recorded the first multi-homer game of his career Saturday, taking Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta deep on both long balls. The big flies were also the 26-year-old catcher's first since May 7, snapping a 14-game drought. It's been a breakout year overall for Hicks, who's batting .279 with 11 homers, four doubles and 44 RBI over 186 plate appearances.