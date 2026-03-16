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Liam Hicks News: Role set to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hicks went 0-for-3 in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

While it wasn't a noteworthy performance, Hicks saw his only real competition for a spot on the 26-man roster eliminated when top catching prospect Joe Mack was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. Hicks is expected to split his time between catcher, first base and DH once again in 2026 while primarily facing right-handed pitching, a split in which he slashed .256/.349/.367 last year with six homers in 324 plate appearances.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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