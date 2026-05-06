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Liam Hicks News: Slugs eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Hicks went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

Getting the start at first base before shifting behind the plate late in the game after rookie catcher Joe Mack was lifted for a pinch runner, Hicks continued his breakout campaign. His seventh-inning solo shot off Anthony Nunez was his eighth long ball of the season in just 33 contests, while the four hits tied his career high. Hicks will likely see most of his playing time at first base or DH while the Marlins take a long look at Mack, but his bat should be in the lineup nearly every day given his .321/.372/.575 slash line and 32 RBI, one back of MLB leader Matt Olson.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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