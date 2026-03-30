Liam Hicks News: Smashes second homer
Hicks went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 9-4 loss to the White Sox.
Hicks cracked his second homer of the campaign Monday. Most of the 26-year-old backstop's action in 2026 is likely to come at either catcher, designated hitter or first base, as Agustin Ramirez is locked in as Miami's top catcher, and Hicks is making an early case for the Marlins to find ways to get his bat into the lineup.
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