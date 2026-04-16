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Liam Hicks News: Swats fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

The 26-year-old backstop had gone 12 straight games without leaving the yard after a power surge in the first week of the season, but Hicks got hold of an Osvaldo Bido slider in the eighth inning Wednesday and ripped it down the right-field line for his fourth homer of the year. Hicks has been playing nearly every day between catcher (10 games), first base (six games) and DH (three games), slashing .309/.355/.545 with a stunning 18 RBI, two behind MLB leader Andy Pages.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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