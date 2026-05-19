Liam Hicks headshot

Liam Hicks News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 10:21am

Hicks is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

The 26-year-old started against three of the previous four lefties the Marlins have faced but finds himself on the bench Tuesday versus Atlanta southpaw Martin Perez. Hicks has an .850 OPS for the season but is batting .194/.293/.222 across his past 10 games. Christopher Morel is starting at first base and batting cleanup Tuesday for Miami.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
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