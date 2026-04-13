Liam Hicks News: Tallies three RBI in win
Hicks went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-4 win over Atlanta.
Hicks was a run-producing force, driving in three runs as part of a three-hit performance. After posting just a .412 OPS over his previous 10 appearances, the catcher looked more like his early-season self Monday, when he recorded a 1.660 OPS through Miami's first five contests. Through 16 games, the 26-year-old is hitting .319/.370/.532 with three homers, a double, 10 runs and 16 RBI.
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