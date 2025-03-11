Liover Peguero News: Among six optioned Tuesday
The Pirates optioned Peguero to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Peguero had been among the field battling for a spot on the Pirates' bench to begin the regular season, but going 2-for-15 with a home run in 10 games won't be enough to crack the Opening Day roster. Until the 24-year-old's bat improves, he's likely destined to spend most of his time in Triple-A, though he may be promoted throughout the season to provide Pittsburgh with some fresh legs off the bench.
