Liover Peguero News: Call-up expected
Peguero has a spot in the Pirates' locker room and is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The Pirates traded Adam Frazier to Kansas City for Cam Devanney, who was immediately optioned to Triple-A, leaving an open spot on the 26-man roster. Peguero has played all four infield positions and center field at Triple-A this season. However, he played only second base and shortstop in his brief MLB stint earlier in 2025. His easiest path to playing time is in the middle infield.
