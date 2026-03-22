Liover Peguero headshot

Liover Peguero News: Falls short of roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Phillies reassigned Peguero to minor-league camp Sunday.

Peguero is expected to open the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after falling short in his bid for a utility spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old went just 6-for-42 (.143 average) over 17 Grapefruit League games.

Liover Peguero
Philadelphia Phillies
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