Liover Peguero News: Falls short of roster spot
The Phillies reassigned Peguero to minor-league camp Sunday.
Peguero is expected to open the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after falling short in his bid for a utility spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old went just 6-for-42 (.143 average) over 17 Grapefruit League games.
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