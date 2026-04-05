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Logan Allen News: Called up for twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

The Guardians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander failed to crack Cleveland's starting rotation to begin the season and has instead stayed stretched out at Columbus. Allen pitched well in his lone Triple-A start, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk across five innings. Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick are penciled in as the Guardians' starting pitchers for the twin bill, setting up Allen to potentially work as a long reliever.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
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