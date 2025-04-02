Fantasy Baseball
Logan Allen headshot

Logan Allen News: Can't find plate in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Allen (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and five walks over 5.1 innings as the Guardians fell 7-0 to the Padres. He struck out one.

While the inability of Cleveland's hitters to solve Michael King and the San Diego bullpen gave Allen no margin for error, the southpaw created his own problems by getting only 55 of 89 pitches into the strike zone and generating just three swinging strikes. Allen has an impressive spring training, but the Guardians have plenty of option to replace him in the rotation if he continues to struggle. He'll look to rebound in his next scheduled start early next week, at home against the White Sox.

