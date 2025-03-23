Logan Allen News: Earns rotation spot

Allen was named the Guardians' No. 5 starter Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander earned the job with a strong showing during spring training, as he made six appearances and had a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 19 innings. Allen had a 5.73 ERA in 20 regular-season starts for Cleveland last year but had a 3.81 ERA over 125.1 innings as a rookie in 2023.