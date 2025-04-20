Fantasy Baseball
Logan Allen News: Fans five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Allen did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh, pitching 5.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old southpaw looked solid in this outing, tossing 95 pitches and generating seven whiffs, falling one out short of a quality start. The only blemish on Allen's day was a run-scoring double off the bat of Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning. Allen now sports a 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 21.1 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Red Sox at home next weekend.

