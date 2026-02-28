Logan Allen headshot

Logan Allen News: Fits in one more start before WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:25am

Allen allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Friday's spring start against the Cubs.

Allen made his second Cactus League start and final one before he joins Team Panama in the World Baseball Classic. The left-hander upped his pitch count to 51 (34 strikes). "It felt really good," Allen told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. "Happy to get through three innings clean. Really feeling like I'm in a good spot. Everything's moving pretty good." The plan going forward for Allen is to stay on five-day routine while with Panama and build up his pitch count as a pitcher normally would in spring training.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
