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Logan Allen News: Has night to forget

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:44am

Allen allowed 12 runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

After Allen emerged from a first-inning jam unharmed, his night went sideways. He was twice removed in the middle innings only to return later -- once in the Mariners' 10-run second inning and again in their five-run third. Allen's night was finally over in the fourth when he gave up two runs. The positives are four up-and-downs, 85 pitches thrown, and that is wasn't a regular-season game. The left-hander finished the Cactus League on a sour note, having allowed 18 runs on 21 hits and five walks over his final five innings. Allen is part of the Guardians' projected starting rotation; however, it should be noted the team evaluated six potential starters this spring, and Allen's hold on a rotation spot could be tenuous.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
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