Logan Allen News: Has night to forget
Allen allowed 12 runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Friday's spring game against Seattle.
After Allen emerged from a first-inning jam unharmed, his night went sideways. He was twice removed in the middle innings only to return later -- once in the Mariners' 10-run second inning and again in their five-run third. Allen's night was finally over in the fourth when he gave up two runs. The positives are four up-and-downs, 85 pitches thrown, and that is wasn't a regular-season game. The left-hander finished the Cactus League on a sour note, having allowed 18 runs on 21 hits and five walks over his final five innings. Allen is part of the Guardians' projected starting rotation; however, it should be noted the team evaluated six potential starters this spring, and Allen's hold on a rotation spot could be tenuous.
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