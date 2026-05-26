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Logan Allen News: Likely brief stay in MLB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Allen allowed two unearned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over four relief innings in Monday's 10-2 loss to Washington.

Allen, a starter in the minors, was called up Sunday and needed to bail out the bullpen a a day later when starter Tanner Bibee was done after three innings. The Guardians are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 consecutive days, which can be taxing on a 'pen. Given that Allen burned 61 pitches Monday, he's unlikely to be available for several days. As such, his locker was cleaned out post-game, indicating the Guardians will make a roster move Tuesday, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
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