Logan Allen News: Lowers spring ERA to 1.89

Allen allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's split-squad start against the Angels.

This was Allen's fifth Cactus League appearance and third start. Following a regression season in 2024, Allen has pitched well this spring, elevating his chances among several candidates for one of the open rotation spots. He lowered his Cactus League ERA to 1.89, the best of all starters not named Tanner Bibee. His 19 strikeouts to four walks over 19 innings also points to him opening the regular season in the Guardians' rotation.