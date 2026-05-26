Logan Allen News: Majors stay likely brief

Allen allowed two unearned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over four relief innings in Monday's 10-2 loss to Washington.

Allen, a starter in the minors, was called up Sunday and needed to bail out the bullpen a day later when starter Tanner Bibee was done after three innings. The Guardians are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 consecutive days, which can be taxing on a 'pen. Given that Allen burned 61 pitches Monday, he's unlikely to be available for several days. As such, his locker was cleaned out post-game, indicating the Guardians will make a roster move Tuesday, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com.