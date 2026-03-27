Logan Allen News: May be needed by Cleveland
Allen could be called up if Tanner Bibee (shoulder) needs to skip a start or eventually lands on the injured list, Cade Cracas of SI.com reports.
Bibee was removed from his start Thursday due to shoulder inflammation, which at this point is deemed to be minor. The Guardians don't have any rest days between now and when Bibee is next scheduled to pitch, so Allen may be on standby at Triple-A Columbus. If Cleveland wants to play it safe with the Bibee and place him on the injured list, then Allen would have an opportunity for two or more starts.
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