Logan Allen News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Allen has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he's started in eight games and has a 2-1 record with a 5.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB across 38 innings. Although he's been a starter his entire career, the Guardians don't have an obvious opening in the rotation, so Allen will most likely be ticketed for a multi-inning role out of the bullpen. The Guardians designated right-hander Peyton Pallette for assignment in a corresponding move.